Good Deeds Day to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

ADVISORY, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



What:

Good Deeds Day will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square.

In honor of the occasion, Mr. David Arison, Chief Executive Officer of The Doing Good Model, will ring the Closing Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Thursday, April 12, 2018 – 3:45 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

Good Deeds Day Contact:

Noa Uni

+972549981800

noa@ariosn.co.il

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

About Good Deeds Day

Good Deeds Day is a global day that unites people from over 100 countries to do good deeds for the benefit of others and the planet.

This Sunday, April 15th, all over the world, millions choose to volunteer and help others, putting into practice the simple idea that every single person can do something good, be it large or small, to improve the lives of others and positively change the world.

We invite you to go to our website http://www.good-deeds-day.org/ or visit points of light website to sign up for a project in your city.

Join us! Together we can truly make a difference and create the world in which we all envision

About Nasdaq:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

