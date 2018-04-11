Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation

WINONA, Minn., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) announced its intention to host an investor presentation during the 2018 Fastenal Industrial and Construction Expo in Nashville, Tennessee on April 18, 2018.



The hosts of this event will be Dan Florness, our President and Chief Executive Officer, and Holden Lewis, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, other Fastenal leaders will present on current operations and growth initiatives, including our supply chain, industrial vending, Onsite, and national accounts programs, as well as digital solutions.

This presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, April 18th from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Central Time .

To access the webcast, please visit the following Web address:

http://investor.fastenal.com/events.cfm

An online archive of the broadcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the event and will remain available until May 17, 2018. Participants must have a soundcard and speakers to listen to the online broadcast.

Fastenal sells different types of industrial and construction supplies in the following product categories: threaded fasteners and miscellaneous supplies; tools; metal cutting tool blades and abrasives; fluid transfer components and accessories for hydraulic and pneumatic power; material handling; storage and packaging products; janitorial, chemical and paint products; electrical supplies; welding supplies; safety supplies; metals, alloys and materials; and office supplies.

The company operates more than 3,000 in-market locations, including more than 2,300 branches and approximately 700 Onsite locations, located primarily in North America, with additional locations in Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and Africa. We supplement these locations with point-of-use replenishment solutions such as industrial vending and bin stocks (Fastenal Managed Inventory, or FMI®). These local channels are supported by 14 distribution centers spanning North America: eleven in the United States (Minnesota, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Georgia, Washington, California, Utah, North Carolina, and Kansas) and three outside the U.S. (Ontario, Canada; Alberta, Canada; and Nuevo León, Mexico).

Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on the Fastenal Company website at www.fastenal.com.

FAST-G