Extended Stay America Announces Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) (the "Company"), announced today that it will release its first quarter results on Thursday, April 26, 2018, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



During the conference call, management will review the quarter's results and performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Webcast

The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.aboutstay.com. To listen to a live webcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days following the webcast on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-705-6003

International: 1-201-493-6725

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13678789

The playback will be accessible through May 4, 2018.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc. ("ESA") is the largest integrated hotel owner/operator in North America. Its subsidiary, ESH Hospitality, Inc. ("ESH"), is the largest lodging REIT in North America by unit and room count, with 598 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms in the U.S. ESA manages all of ESH's hotel properties and also manages 27 additional Extended Stay America hotels, providing over 8,000 jobs at Extended Stay America's hotels and corporate headquarters. Extended Stay America® is the leading brand in the mid-priced extended stay segment, with approximately twice as many rooms as its nearest competitor. Visit www.esa.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:

Rob Ballew

(980) 345-1546

investorrelations@esa.com



