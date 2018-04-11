TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI), a leading global printed circuit board ("PCB") manufacturer, today announced that it will host an Analyst and Investor Day on Thursday, May 24, 2018. The meeting will be held at The Westin New York Grand Central in New York.



Members of TTM Technologies' management team will conduct a series of presentations from 10:00 AM Eastern Time to 1:00 PM Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event will be available at www.ttm.com and be archived for 90 days. Space for the event is limited and pre-registration is required. For additional information on the event, please contact Sameer Desai at sameer.desai@ttmtech.com.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Senior Director, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050

