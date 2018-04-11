Harvest Announces Executive Hires

HOUSTON, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvest, the world's fastest growing investor network, today announced three executive hires to support its rapid growth.



Jon LaNasa has been named Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Development, while Robert Caputo and Jared Longhitano have both been named Vice President, Account Executive.

"I am thrilled to welcome such an accomplished team of professionals to Harvest," said Hans. "They each bring great domain knowledge and track records of success in financial services and digital platforms, our core areas of expertise. We have been fortunate to have exceptional growth in recent years, and Jon, Robert and Jared will help propel that further in 2018."

Mr. LaNasa brings more than 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur, operator and investor in a wide-range of industries, including mobile, e-commerce, manufacturing and strategic consulting. He holds a BBA in Finance, Magna Cum Laude, from the University of Notre Dame.

Prior to joining Harvest, Mr. LaNasa was on the founding team of Photofy, a mobile photo enhancement app and brand engagement platform, and served in the role of Chairman and CEO. Prior to that, Jon found and sold InvitationBox.com to Café Press and had extensive business development experience with Amphenol Corporation, leading the creation of the RF Automotive business group and overseeing Amphenol's global relationship with Cisco Systems. Jon has also held roles with Affect Change, Greenology Products, Priceline WebHouse Club and Booz Allen Hamilton.

Mr. Caputo is based in Boston and brings more than 25 years of experience in sales, marketing, and product management at top financial services firms, including Fidelity Investments, Ameriprise Financial, and Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. He holds a M.B.A. in Marketing from Northeastern University and B.A. in Economics from Brandeis University.

A Native of Boston, Mr. Caputo is involved with several volunteer activities in the community, including acting as an Instructor for the Citizens Schools teaching financial literacy to middle school students in the city of Boston, serving as a Parent Representative for the Belmont Hill School, as well as fund raising for the National Brain Tumor Society.

Mr. Longhitano is based in New York and joins Harvest with a two decade track record as a financial services sales executive and entrepreneur. Prior to joining Harvest, he was Head of Sales for CapSo Inc, a financial technology company that specialized in the distressed debt/high yield and bankruptcy/restructuring marketplaces. He has also held senior-level sales and business development roles at Debtwire, BGC Partners, eSpeed and Cantor Fitzgerald, serving institutional investors and hedge fund clients and relevant service providers.

Outside of work, Mr. Longhitano is an active Patron and board member of several arts organizations in New York and Paris. He holds a double B.S. in Exercise Science and Psychology from Rutgers University.

About Harvest

Harvest is a digital platform that helps financial organizations compliantly distribute content, while also measuring its effectiveness. The A.I. driven platform helps institutional investors, advisors and individual investors easily access the insight most relevant to them.

