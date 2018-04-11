NEW VIDEO BY GLOBAL BIOENERGIES: FIRST CAR DRIVING WITH GLOBAL BIOENERGIES' RENEWABLE GASOLINE
NEW VIDEO BY GLOBAL BIOENERGIES:
FIRST CAR DRIVING WITH GLOBAL BIOENERGIES' RENEWABLE GASOLINE
Evry (France) - 11 April 2018
- First Audi car driving at the Montlhéry circuit using over 34% renewable gasoline
- One-cylinder engine testing results confirm renewable gasoline has very high performances
- Start of the on-road testing phase
About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE).
Should you like to be kept informed, subscribe to our news feed on
www.global-bioenergies.com
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi
Find all our videos on our YouTube channel
Contact
GLOBAL BIOENERGIES
Phone: 01 64 98 20 50
Email: info@global-bioenergies.com