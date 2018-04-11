CTI Physician Leadership Institute Announces Sponsorship of the CEO Exchange

TAMPA, Fla., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTI is proud to announce its sponsorship of the CEO Exchange by HealthLeaders Media, an invitation-only event, Nov. 8-9, 2018, in Santa Barbara, CA. The event brings together top leaders in healthcare from across the country to discuss current events and share industry best practices over a two-day period.



"With the acceleration of the US healthcare system transformation, CEOs need to take time to strategize. Assessing the terrain, reviewing trends, collaborating and connecting with peers are essential to successful strategy in an ever-changing environment," said Mo Kasti, CEO and founder of CTI.

"The Exchange allows CTI to engage healthcare executives in meaningful and strategic dialogue around some of the most exciting opportunities and most pressing challenges. As a forerunner of physician leadership and engagement, it's important for us to share our national view of the healthcare market trends and to stay abreast of the challenges facing clinical leaders today."

CTI and HealthLeaders Media are like-minded partners in their dedication to fostering and initiating peer-to-peer connection.

"Sponsoring the CEO Exchange will help us extend our reach and ultimately support our mission of saving lives through healthcare transformation," Kasti said.

The HealthLeaders Media CEO Exchange will be held at the Bacara Resort & Spa. For more information, visit http://exchanges.healthleadersmedia.com/ceo-exchange/



About CTI and the Physician Leadership Institute

CTI is a healthcare training and consulting company. We assist healthcare leaders in achieving strategic objectives in five critical areas - leadership, culture, strategy, innovation and performance. CTI has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country create high-performing medical staffs, transform their cultures, and realize significant and sustainable clinical and operational improvements.

Ultimately, we save lives by training physicians to be effective leaders and engaged members of the team. Our renowned Physician Leadership Institute has prepared thousands of clinicians for leadership roles and helped create cultures of engagement and productivity. We offer a range of solutions for organizations of all sizes and budgets, including webinars, boot camps, fellowships, and coaching.

