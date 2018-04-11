Western Forest Products Inc. Announces Board of Director Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Forest Products Inc. (TSX:WEF) ("Western" or the "Company") announced today that Mr. Barrie Shineton will not be standing for re-election as a director at Western's Annual and Special Meeting on May 3, 2018, and that Ms. Suzanne Blanchet has been proposed as a nominee for election to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board").



"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Mr. Shineton for his invaluable guidance, advice and contributions during his tenure on Western's Board," said Lee Doney, Chairman of Western Forest Products Inc. "Following an extensive search, we are pleased to have Ms. Blanchet stand as a nominee to our Board. Suzanne has an impressive and diverse resume of board service and executive management experience."

Until 2017, Ms. Blanchet was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development with Cascades Inc. Prior to that, Ms. Blanchet served as President and CEO of Cascades Tissue Group. She currently serves on the boards of Argopur Dairy Cooperative, Atis Group Inc., Solmax and Éco Entreprise Québec. Ms. Blanchet has previously served as a director for a number of companies including Rona Inc., and is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

