Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4I Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles

HERNDON, Va., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT) today announced an $82 million win with the U.S. Navy's Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center (SPAWARSYSCEN) Atlantic to augment Command, Control, Communications, Computer and Intelligence (C4I) capabilities of U.S. Marine Corps combat vehicles.



ManTech Leads on C4I Integration in Marine Corps Vehicles





"With this win, ManTech continues our support of SPAWAR's C4I Integration on U.S. Marine Corps combat vehicles," said Daniel J. Keefe, president and chief operating officer of ManTech's Mission Solutions & Services (MSS) Group. "We are proud to be a part of the new digital integration process driving operational readiness and successful combat mission performance while ensuring the safety of American military lives."

ManTech's work under the agreement will span systems engineering, software integration, and acquisition management support for SPAWARSYSCEN Atlantic's Vehicular Technology Transition Integrated Products Team (IPT) in support of the Digital Integration Facility (DIF).

