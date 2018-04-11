Door Opens to Doing More Business with the Cruise Industry: Registration Now Open for the 2018 FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), the trade association representing the mutual interests between the cruise industry and destinations and stakeholders in the Caribbean and Latin America, is pleased to announce that registration is open for its 25th annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, the largest and only official cruise tourism conference and trade show in the region. Taking place in San Juan, Puerto Rico from November 5-9, it will offer participants a series of meetings, workshops, networking opportunities and more with an expected 100 high-level executives from FCCA Member Lines, which operate about 200 vessels and 95 percent of the global ocean cruising capacity.

"This event was designed to provide opportunities for anyone interested in doing business with the cruise industry, and this milestone 25th anniversary will show what we have learned over the years," said Michele Paige, president, FCCA. "In addition to imparting necessary operational knowledge, it will help with a crucial resource—knowing the right people—by linking participants with some of industry's most important decision makers and fostering bilateral partnerships that lead to mutual success."

"I look forward to interacting with cruise tourism's key stakeholders at the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show," said Adam Goldstein, vice-chairman, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, and chairman, FCCA. "This is a valuable opportunity for regional destinations and operators to learn how they are being affected by and can take advantage of the industry's latest developments."

Registered Attendees and Delegates will have direct access to executives like Goldstein and the expected 100 representatives from FCCA Member Lines who decide where ships call, what products are sold and used onboard, and how to invest in destination products and infrastructure—all focused on developing mutual understanding and success.

All participants can learn from workshops led by expert panels of executives and successful stakeholders, including a roundtable with chairmen and CEOs and topics concentrated on the evolving needs of cruise guests and cruise lines and how to maximize the opportunities from the fast-growing industry.

All participants also can meet and mingle with executives at networking functions giving a taste of what Puerto Rico has to see, do and eat. And the event's convenient location at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in the bustling Isla Grande will make it easy for participants and executives to let Puerto Rico enchant them.

Plus, the new Delegate-level participants will have a chance to enchant cruise executives they pre-select for one-on-one meetings where they can give a pitch and receive everything from individualized input to business opportunities. Delegate-level participants will also enjoy premium features like the VIP Lounge, where executives also often lounge, and airport and event transfers.

And the Trade Show will expand the target to capture the attention of the influential audience. Any booth will put a product, company or destination on participants' and executives' minds, but special pavilion options will make the greatest impact with grand sizes, prime locations and the opportunity to showcase a destination and/or company as a team and even host private meetings with high-level executives in the pavilion.

Overall, the blend of business sessions and casual interaction will create the perfect forum to exchange information and industry trends, share ideas and proposals, and cultivate valuable relationships—and an expected ratio of about one cruise executive per 10 attendees will offer great odds to meet and gain insight from the prominent executives.

For more information and registration, including a breakdown of the new registration types and benefits, please visit www.F-CCA.com/Conference. To inquire about a Trade Show booth, please contact TradeShow@F-CCA.com.

About the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA)

Created in 1972, the FCCA is a not-for-profit trade organization that provides a forum for discussion on tourism development, ports, safety, security, and other cruise industry issues and builds bilateral relationships with destinations' private and public sectors. By fostering an understanding of the cruise industry and its operating practices, the FCCA works with governments, ports and private sector representatives to maximize cruise passenger, crew and cruise line spending, as well as enhance the destination experience and increase the amount of cruise passengers returning as stay-over visitors. For more information, visit F-CCA.com and @FCCAupdates on Facebook and Twitter.

CONTACT:

Mike Hicks

Lou Hammond Group

561-655-3836

michaelh@louhammond.com