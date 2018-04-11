MEDIA ALERT: Breker Verification Systems to Showcase Portable Stimulus Solutions for UVM, SoC Verification Flows at DVCon China

Demos will Highlight G raph-Based, P ortability, S hareability for GPS -Like Verification System

WHO: Breker Verification Systems , the leading provider of verification solutions based on Portable Stimulus



WHAT: Will exhibit its suite of Portable Stimulus solutions, scenario test generation for all stages of the verification process using a single, comprehensible, executable verification specification, at DVCon China in Booth #6.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 18, from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai-Pudong Hotel, Shanghai, China

Demonstrations of Breker's TrekSoC™ will focus on the universal verification methodology (UVM) and system-on-chip (SoC) flows using simulation and emulation to highlight the way TrekSoC can implement Portable Stimulus across complex projects.

Attendees will learn how its flagship technology serves as the GPS system for the verification flow –– G raph-based to ensure comprehensible complex scenarios, P ortable, eliminating test redundancy across platforms and S hareable to foster communication and reuse.

Adnan Hamid, Breker's chief executive officer, will be a presenter during an Accellera-sponsored tutorial titled, "Portable Test and Stimulus: The Next Level of Verification Productivity is Here." He will address Portable Stimulus' ability to enhance the benefits of the UVM, further improving constrained-random verification and functional coverage.

About Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of verification solutions based on Portable Stimulus, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms, and the first company to introduce graph-based verification. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is G raph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, P ortable, eliminating test redundancy across process, and S hareable to foster communication and reuse giving chip design verification groups true Verification GPS . Breker is privately held.

