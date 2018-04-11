Coresystems to Showcase the Business Benefits of 'Crowd Service' at Field Service USA 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coresystems, a leading provider of cloud-based field service and workforce management software for mid-sized and large enterprises' field service organizations, today announced its participation in the upcoming Field Service USA 2018 Conference, taking place in Palm Springs, CA from April 17-20, 2018. At the event, Coresystems will lead a workshop session on the transformational power of crowdsourcing in the field service industry, and will demonstrate its comprehensive field service management (FSM) solution at booth #415.



Customer satisfaction extends far beyond the purchase of machines and devices, as the increasing shift towards a mobile-enabled and connected world has conditioned end-users to expect delivery of products and services, including ongoing equipment maintenance, in real-time. Through its FSM platform, Coresystems enables organizations to request and deliver targeted service technicians that get the job done much faster and more efficiently than ever before – a concept known as "crowd service." As a result, enterprises can increase customer satisfaction, improve first-time fix-rates, boost field technician productivity and lower costs.

At Field Service USA 2018, Coresystems' VP of Industry Solutions, Jeff Bonnell, will provide a detailed overview of crowd service and its key benefits during the "Transforming Field Service with the Crowd" workshop session. The workshop will highlight how crowd service leverages the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI and AR technologies to counter organizations' primary field service challenges, such as the burden of manual systems and loss of experienced field service staff to retirement. The workshop will also offer best practices for utilizing contingent workforces to counter growing customer demands and create even better outcomes.

• When: Tuesday, April 17 at 2:30 p.m. PT

• Where:

Field Service USA 2018 Conference, Track C, Workshop O

The JW Marriott Palm Desert Resort & Spa

74-855 Country Club Drive, Palm Desert, CA 92260

• What: Workshop: "Transforming Field Service with the Crowd"

• Who: Jeff Bonnell, VP Industry Solutions, Coresystems

"The field service industry has recently seen a convergence of increased customer demands, new business challenges and technology innovations, presenting an opportunity for organizations to dramatically retool their field service operations to create happier customers and new revenue streams," said Bonnell. "I look forward to sharing the benefits of modern technological breakthroughs for field service, such as the IoT, AI, AR and crowd service, to give enterprises a blueprint for significantly increasing operational efficiency and delivering an enriched customer experience."

In addition to leading the "Transforming Field Service with the Crowd" workshop, Coresystems will demo its FSM solution at booth #415.

For further details about the Field Service USA Conference, please visit https://fieldserviceusa.wbresearch.com/



For further details on Coresystems' offerings, please visit https://www.coresystems.net/find-your-field-service-solution

About Coresystems

Coresystems is a leading provider of cloud-based field service and workforce management software for mid-sized and large enterprises' field service organizations. Since Coresystems' founding in 2006, more than 190,000 users across the world have utilized the company's innovative, real-time field service management software to improve their business and field service processes. Coresystems has also pioneered the "crowd service" model, which allows customers to leverage an Uber-like platform to find available field service technicians in real-time. Coresystems is headquartered in Switzerland with international offices in San Francisco, Miami, Berlin, Freiburg, Shanghai, São Paulo and London.



Media Contact

Kyra Tillmans

ktillmans@10fold.com

+1 925-271-8214