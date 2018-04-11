Department of State Seeks Guard Services for U.S. Mission in the Netherlands

The Hague, Netherlands , April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of State issued a combined solicitation for guard services to support the U.S. mission in The Hague, Netherlands. Their main objective will be to prevent loss or injury to U.S. personnel, dependents, property, unauthorized access, and to deter potential terrorist attacks. This opportunity has a base length of one year with four-year options.

Once the solicitation is on FedBizOpps, offerors will have 30 days to submit proposals. Dates are subject to change. Although there are no set-asides, information such as the type of ownership, socio-economic status, and business size can be provided on the contractor information sheet. For assistance meeting this deadline with proper registrations and a strong offer, businesses may use the third-party government registration firm, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR).

The requirements to fulfill the Department of State's needs are found on the federal business opportunity solicitation. This can be located on the Advanced Procurement Portal from USFCR. Questions about this opportunity or a capabilities statement can be submitted to Nicholas A. Wilhelm (wilhelmna@state.gov). Phone calls will not be accepted.

Before applying for this opportunity, your company needs to be registered in the System for Award Management (SAM). This registration can be difficult to handle, especially when trying to meet a deadline and put a quote together. For assistance with all of these matters, US Federal Contractor Registration is standing by to provide.

US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is the world's largest third-party government registration firm. They have helped thousands of entities translate their capabilities into the U.S. Government's language and systems with the Simplified Acquisition Program , bid training and proposal writing services .

They do not only register companies on their behalf in SAM, but they also pioneered the Advanced Procurement Portal (APP). APP shows active and historical federal business opportunity information in the same place, simplifying market research. Active federal buyers and vendors are not only cataloged in APP but also are also using the system, creating a powerful network. Businesses who partner with USFCR will be able to dedicate their complete effort toward their performance on a contract, rather than the acquisition of it.

If you would like more information please contact Hayden Johnson at (877) 252-2700 ext.746 or by email at hjohnson@usfcrgov.com. You may also visit https://uscontractorregistration.com/