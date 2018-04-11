Calling All HR Tech Startups: HR Technology Conference & Exposition Announces Details of New Pitchfest Event

HORSHAM, Pa., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acknowledging the significant innovations and funding trends in the HR tech category, this year's HR Technology Conference & Exposition® is adding its first annual "Pitchfest" event. From the founders of the HR Global Alliance® that extends to more than 45,000 HR executives across three continents, the world's largest event dedicated to HR technology will take place September 11 – 14, 2018 at The Venetian Las Vegas.



The 2018 Pitchfest gives 30 startups three minutes to present their solutions to a panel of industry judges, followed by two minutes to answer questions. The preliminary rounds will be held on September 11 and 12; six companies will be selected to advance to the Pitchfest final on September 13. Each round includes audience voting, which counts for 30 percent of the final score. One winner will be selected to present in the conference's famous "The Next Great HR Tech Company" session plus win exhibit space at the 2019 HR Technology Conference.

HR departments are under more pressure than ever before to attract qualified talent, keep employees engaged and provide career development opportunities. As a result, a new generation of HR technology companies has emerged and with them, substantial investment dollars. The proliferation of artificial intelligence and other technologies are further accelerating innovation.

Conference co-chair Steve Boese observed, "We're only one quarter into the calendar year and already 33 funding investments have been made in the HR tech sector. The extent of product and services innovation from startups worldwide is staggering. Our Pitchfest event gives them the chance to showcase their early-state solutions in front of HR Tech's audience of angel investors, VCs, HR leaders, industry influencers and more, giving them unprecedented exposure at an early stage."

The deadline for submissions is June 29, 2018 and those selected will be notified by July 30, 2018. The online application and additional details can be accessed here. There is no fee to apply.

Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Publications, Rebecca McKenna, commented, "The HR Technology Conference is the launchpad for the most successful HR tech companies. We're excited to add this new opportunity for startups so they can highlight their vision for changing the world of work."

Details regarding the conference's full program of 59 sessions across 11 tracks will be published at www.hrtechconference.com on April 25, 2018.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.

