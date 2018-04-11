2018 Louisiana Energy Conference to Be Held in New Orleans May 29 - June 1

NEW ORLEANS, La., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2018 Louisiana Energy Conference will be held in New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon May 29 through Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Westin Canal Place Hotel at 100 Rue Iberville. The Conference will feature a series of approximately 20 panels May 30 - 31 that will discuss key domestic and international oil and natural gas industry developments and topics. After strong participation in recent years, the Conference will again host several field trips on June 1 to both offshore Gulf of Mexico and onshore south Louisiana facilities, including a crew boat visit to an offshore platform and an onshore airboat trip to view marshland production facilities.



Several networking events are planned for this year. The Conference will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday afternoon May 29 with a keynote speaker discussing global energy matters, followed by a welcoming reception. On Wednesday, May 30 the Conference will return to the National World War II Museum for its traditional dinner and museum tour. There will also be a Thursday evening May 31 post-closing, pre-field trip event from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at a venue to be announced.

Executives from a variety of leading public and private exploration and production and oil field services companies as well as representatives from energy-related private equity firms, industry trade groups, regulatory agencies, investment banks, institutional research groups, insurance, and law firms will participate in the panel discussions.

Confirmed investment professional attendees will be offered the opportunity to register for one-on-one meetings with companies participating on the panels. Over 70 exploration and production companies, oil field service companies and other panelist firms are expected to take part in the Conference.

Event host Al Petrie, Senior Partner of Al Petrie Advisors, LLC commented, "Oil prices have improved significantly in the last several months and the industry is increasingly optimistic. We look forward to hearing from executive management from both public and private companies to learn more about their 2018 activity levels and capital expenditure budgets, and what their expectations are for the future. We will also have principals from private equity firms who will discuss their views on energy investing. Our Conference will again be comprised solely of panel discussions rather than typical scripted company presentations. The addition of private company executives to the panels continues to add a new dimension to the discussion of key industry issues.

Petrie continued, "This year we will again host a day of field trips to allow our attendees to see the energy industry up close and personal. New Orleans is uniquely located to enable us to visit a variety of offshore and onshore industry facilities with easy access from the Conference."

Attendance at the Conference is directed to investment professionals including buy side and sell side analysts and portfolio managers, as well as private equity and wealth management executives and trust officers. There is no cost for investment professionals to attend the Conference. The cost for all other attendees is $295 for the four-day event.

The Conference web site www.LouisianaEnergyConference.com provides additional details on the event and will be updated over the coming weeks with additional information on the agenda and participating companies. Registration is now open through the web site as well as the ability to reserve rooms online at our special rate.

The Conference is being hosted by Al Petrie Advisors. For additional information on attendance and sponsorship opportunities, please call (504) 799-1953 or email info@LouisianaEnergyConference.com.

201 Saint Charles Avenue Suite 2413 New Orleans, Louisiana 70170

Contact:

Al Petrie

(504) 799-1953