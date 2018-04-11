RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors

RESTON, Va., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskLens, the leading provider of cyber risk quantification solutions, today announced that it has appointed James Lam, one of the world's foremost experts on enterprise risk management (ERM), as an Independent Director to its Board of Directors. James joins RiskLens to advise on the company's strategic direction and go-to-market activities as it builds on breakout growth experienced in the 2017 calendar year, and further expands its dominance as the cyber risk quantification partner of choice for large enterprises and government organizations.



James brings to the RiskLens board deep expertise in ERM, including strategic, financial, operational, regulatory and technology risks. He was recognized in the 2017 National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) Directorship 100 as one of "the most influential directors in the boardroom community." He currently sits on the Board of Directors at E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) where he serves as the Chairman of the Risk Oversight Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. James has been the President of James Lam & Associates for the past 16 years where he consults with global corporations on their risk management activities. James' illustrious career involves key management positions for some of the world's largest firms. He served as the first Chief Risk Officer of Fidelity Investments where he chaired the Global Risk Oversight Committee, providing corporate oversight of Fidelity's 40 institutional and retail businesses worldwide. He previously held the role of Chief Risk Officer and Acting President of GE Capital Markets Services, where he managed all middle and back office functions, including business strategy, trading oversight, risk management, finance, IT and operations. James is the author of multiple best-selling works on risk management and was named three times by Treasury & Risk Management magazine as one of the "100 Most Influential People in Finance."



"RiskLens is poised to lead a revolution in the way organizations examine, evaluate and manage cyber risk," said James Lam. "The company is the pioneer in cyber risk quantification, helping organizations translate the technological language of cyber security into the business language of economic risk. Nearly every organization I am involved with - whether as part of my board or consulting practice – is challenged to change the cyber security paradigm from one of security-based risk assessments to one of value-based analytics and decisions. With the strategic, bottom-line oriented risk visibility RiskLens provides, this can and will become reality. I'm excited to join the RiskLens board and to support them in their mission to forever change the cyber security landscape for the better."



This announcement comes on the heels of significant market traction , launch of strategic partnerships, and strong financial results for RiskLens fueled by a surge in adoption across the Fortune 1000. RiskLens recently announced the company's Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) application will be re-sold by RSA as Archer Cyber Risk Quantification®, expanding the company's global reach. Dozens of leading organizations, including 10 of the Fortune 100, now deploy the company's solution. The company closed the 2017 calendar with more than 60% year-over-year growth in recurring revenue, expanded its reach to more than a dozen industry verticals.



"At RiskLens we believe that the cyber security industry is in dire need of change. The past 10 to 15 years of losses are directly linked to the inability of organizations to make sound decisions on cyber security investments based on a financial quantification of cyber risk," said Nick Sanna, Chief Executive Officer at RiskLens. "We are on a mission to provide a level of risk understanding never seen in cyber but core to the broader practices in enterprise risk management. Against that backdrop, we are absolutely thrilled to welcome James to our Board of Directors as there are few in the world who understand ERM the way that he does. James has been in the trenches for decades, he understands what organizations need in terms of better cyber risk visibility, and we are confident he will help us continue our evolution as the leading provider in this space."



RiskLens is a decision-support platform that quantifies an organization's financial risk exposure to cybersecurity, IT and other operational events. RiskLens solutions help cyber risk professionals quantify and communicate about risk in financial terms, bridging communication gaps between IT, the board and the business.



RiskLens is the leading provider of cyber risk quantification software. RiskLens empowers large enterprises and government organizations to manage cyber risk from the business perspective by quantifying that risk in monetary terms. RiskLens is the only cyber risk quantification software purpose-built on FAIR, the standard quantitative model for information security and operational risk.

