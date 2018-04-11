Research: Global Gas Meter Market Predicted to Reach USD 3.92 Billion by 2022

New York, NY, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Gas Meter Market (By Type: Turbine Gas Meter, Ultrasonic Gas Meter, Diaphragm Gas Meter, and Rotary Gas Meter; By Technology: Smart & Automated and Conventional; and By End Users: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industrial Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022". According to the report, global gas meter market was valued at USD 2.26 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 3.92 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2017 and 2022.

In addition to measuring the definite amount of gas utilized, a gas meter must also be efficient in detecting the abnormal condition and to shut off the gas supply to prevent gas leakage. A gas meter is a specific flow meter utilized to measure the amount of fuel gases such as liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas. Gas contracts and expands due to heat. Bills are based on a temperature of 15°C. So those meter outside contains profit as compare to those with meter inside. The volume of gas absorbed in cubic meters (m^3) or cubic feet (ft^3) or still consumers are billed in kilowatt hours (kWh). The quality of the gas flowing through the meter or pressurized quantity measure a describe volume by gas meters.

Browse through 20 Tables & 49 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Gas Meters Market (By Type: Turbine Gas Meter, Ultrasonic Gas Meter, Diaphragm Gas Meter, and Rotary Gas Meter; By Technology: Smart & Automated and Conventional; and By End Users: Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Industrial Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 – 2022".

A gas meter is a specific flow meter utilized to measure a number of fuel gases such as liquefied petroleum gas and natural gas. The volume of gas absorbed in cubic meters or cubic feet even though consumers are billed in kilowatt hours (kwh). The gas meters could only be utilized within operating temperature limits and overpressure listed on the data sheet. The quality of the gas flowing through the meter or pressurized quantity measure a describe volume by gas meters. Temperature, heating value and pressure must be made to measure actual amount and value of gas moving through a meter

The gas meters are segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end users. On the basis of type, the global gas market is segmented into turbine gas meter, ultrasonic gas meter, diaphragm gas meter, and rotary gas meter. Diaphragm gas meter market segment held the largest market share due to huge demand across the globe. On the basis of technology, gas meter market is segmented into smart & automated and conventional. The conventional segment is estimated to account for the largest gas meter market share among all the applications. On the basis of end users, gas meter market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. Residential segment held the largest market share due to huge demand across the globe for the growth of gas meter market.

Increasing demand for smart equipment to observe supply of fuel in the energy industry and industry members are investing deeply in R&D drive is expected to remain major driving factors for the growth in gas meter market. High installation expenses for end users could be restraining factors for the gas meter market. The global gas meter market size offers new growth opportunities, due to R&D initiatives to develop greater innovative products in line with client specifications and reduce industrialized as well as operating costs. The smart gas meter is not widely established across the end-use industries at present but is expected to observe rapid growth in future. Growing energy demand and environmental concerns have resulted in a change towards natural gas expenditure owing to its natural characteristics.

The Asia Pacific was the most attractive and largest market for the gas meter in 2016. Developing economies including India, China and Thailand are significantly increasing the demand for industrial and domestic expenditure in last few years. In this region, the growing consumption of natural gas is projected to improve this regional market during the forecast period. Expansion to fuel growth in smart cities, energy corridors and industrial are due to increasing investment in infrastructure which will raise gas meters market. In rural areas of China continues the development of pipelines framework. To meet the domestic demand, upcoming of new project and agreements with different countries which will further drive gas meter market.

In Europe, smart monitoring equipment is fueling immediately and also introducing smart meter in the domestic market. For monitoring Luxembourg, distributors are recognizing the commercial profits of a shared infrastructure which is already routing a dual fuel level project in the domestic region and related concept is planned in countries such as Belgium Ireland, Austria, and Germany. European Union's third energy package for an internal energy supply will add to the growth of gas meter market size.

The major consumers of energy fuels are commercial and residential users in North America. Due to distribution leading to cost reduction and efficiency improvement in previous few years, low fuel prices continue to put pressure on major players. A number of new pipeline projects supplies are rising in this region from both sediment and conventional production.

In the Middle East, more than 50% of energy requirements are dependent on natural gas. Over 40% of the world's established natural reserves and consumes almost 15% of the world's production in Middle East region. Petrochemical capacity has increased over 80% in last few years and it is heavily utilized for enhanced oil recovery operation.

Some of the major players involved in the global gas meter market include ABB, Actaris, Emerson Electric, LAO Industria, Wyatt Engineering, Zenner, IMAC Systems, Elster GE Itron Landis Gyr, Schneider Electric, DIEHL Metering, Aclara and DIEHL Metering.

This report segments the global Gas Meter market as follows:

Gas Meter Market: Type Analysis

Turbine Gas Meter

Ultrasonic Gas Meter

Diaphragm Gas Meter

Rotary Gas Meter

Gas Meter Market: Technology Analysis

Smart & Automated

Conventional

Gas Meter Market: End Users Analysis

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Gas Meter Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

