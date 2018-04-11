HP Empowers Partners to Transform Their Businesses with Smart Printing

News highlights:

Next evolution in A3 printing with external finishing

Reinventing the standards of voice command to help people with disabilities print

Continuing print security leadership with new IT integration tools and partner certification programs

International expansion of HP Voice-Activated printing to the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and India

LAS VEGAS, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at its most important partner event in the Americas region – Executive Forum 2018 – HP Inc. showcased its new print portfolio, arming partners with compelling products, services and solutions in cloud, security and mobility that accelerate growth through smart printing. As technology becomes more adaptive to personal workstyles and lifestyles, HP is reinventing printing with intelligent and protected devices for greater agility, peace of mind and productivity. View the online press kit here.

"HP is at the forefront of print reinvention – transforming how industries, communities and people at home operate, ideate and create what matters most," said Enrique Lores, President, Imaging & Printing at HP Inc. "Relentless innovation and a laser focus on the customer allows us to create intuitive printers and predictive services that solve current business challenges and anticipate the future, driving success for our partners."

Industry's Strongest Portfolio of A3 Multifunction Printers

Today HP announced it has expanded its A3 multifunction printer line, now including new PageWide A3 skus for both transactional and contractual channels with external finishing. With more than 600 A3 premier partners on-boarded, the company is continuing to deliver a powerful customer experience by offering affordable color via HP's PageWide printing technology and outstanding device uptime through Smart Device Services.

In addition, following the successful close of HP's acquisition of Samsung's print business in November 2017, the company today stated that its Suwon, Korea location is now officially named "HP Printing Korea."

New HP Accessibility Assistant Empowers People with Disabilities

Engaging with printing technology in the office is becoming easier than ever for people with disabilities and age-related limitations. Today HP announced at Executive Forum that it has reinvented the standards of voice command and screen reader support for workers with disabilities through the new HP Accessibility Assistant. The HP Accessibility Assistant is built on transformative innovation leveraging conversational voice technology that improves the usability of HP products for people with a range of cognitive, physical and vision-related abilities. It is anticipated to be available in Spring 2018 to a wide selection of A3/A4 HP Enterprise-class devices via the latest firmware version of Future Smart 4.

HP is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment focused on connecting people throughout the world to the power of technology. As part of that commitment, HP will continue to improve the universal design of its products and services to make its technology accessible everyone, everywhere.

Accelerating the World's Most Secure Printers1

Print is at the core of the modern office, and security is the foundation. At Executive Forum, HP also announced it is extending its print security leadership with enhanced integration into existing IT security monitoring tools frequently used for PCs including SIEM and endpoint protection and management platforms like Microsoft® SCCM (System Center Configuration Manager).

Printer endpoint security is vital to the health of the broader IT network infrastructure, and so HP has expanded its current security management tools integration with Splunk, ArcSight, and SIEMonster to now include McAfee's SIEM. HP is the only manufacturer to offer integration of printer security compliance and event data with these management and monitoring tools. The company is making it easier to secure printer endpoints alongside PCs, regardless of customer size or industry, improving the overall security posture of the entire network, not just the print infrastructure.

By ensuring that printers are treated just like any other endpoint on the network and managed using the same tools for PCs, HP's devices are the easiest fleet to secure and manage in the industry.

In addition, HP announced a new endpoint security sales and technical certification training that is anticipated to be available for channel partners beginning May 1, 2018.

International Expansion of HP Voice-Activated Printing

Building on the success of HP printer compatibility in the U.S. with all three major smart speaker platforms – Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana – HP Voice will be expanding internationally. This April, voice assistant support in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and India will become connected to HP printers. More information on HP Voice-Activated Printing is available here.

1 HP's most advanced embedded security features are available on HP Enterprise-class devices with FutureSmart firmware 4.5 or above and is based on HP review of 2018 published embedded security features of competitive in-class printers. Only HP offers a combination of security features for integrity checking down to the BIOS with self-healing capabilities. For a list of compatible products, visit: hp.com/go/PrintersThatProtect. For more information, visit: hp.com/go/printersecurityclaims.

