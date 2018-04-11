Top Members of Congress Address National Policy's Effect on Hispanic Business Community

Washington, D.C., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) will host its 2018 Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C. on April 24-26. The event will bring together Hispanic entrepreneurs, local Hispanic chambers of commerce, and the nation's leaders in business and government to discuss the most pressing policy issues facing the Hispanic business community. The goal of the USHCC is to address the divisive political climate head-on and develop bipartisan solutions on behalf of the Hispanic businesses community and greater American economy, an effort that transcends political divisions. Some of this year's most prominent speakers include:





U.S. Secretary of Labor R. Alexander Acosta

Sen. John Cornyn, Majority Whip (R-TX)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ)

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV)

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (NY-7)

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (TX-16)

Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham (NM-1)

Rep. Will Hurd (TX-23)

Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (FL-27) – 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award

Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14)

Rep. Tony Cardenas (CA-29)

Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón (R-Puerto Rico at Large)

A full list of confirmed speakers can be found here and will be updated as more speakers confirm.

WHO: United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

WHAT: USHCC Legislative Summit

WHERE: Willard InterContinental - 1401 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20004

WHEN: April 24-26, 2018. A full schedule of events can be found here.

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.37 million Hispanic-owned businesses, that combined, contribute over $700 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow us on Twitter @USHCC.

