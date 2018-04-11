Zogenix to Participate in LEERINK Partners CNS Day

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), a pharmaceutical company developing therapies for the treatment of rare central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Stephen J. Farr, Ph.D., President and CEO, Gail Farfel, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer, and Michael P. Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary, will provide a corporate update at the LEERINK Partners CNS Day, being held in New York City on April 18, 2018.



LEERINK Partners CNS Day – Zogenix Presentation Details

Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Time: 2:40 pm Eastern Time / 11:40 am Pacific Time

Location: New York, NY - Convene Conference Center

The presentation will be webcast live and archived for 90 days on Zogenix's Investor Relations website at www.ir.zogenix.com.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing CNS therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders who need innovative treatment alternatives to improve their daily functioning.

For more information, visit www.zogenix.com.

CONTACT:

Investors:

Andrew McDonald

Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors LLC

646-597-6987

Andrew@LifeSciAdvisors.com