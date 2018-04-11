Jim Roby Appointed Director of SBA Lending at Pacific Mercantile Bank

COSTA MESA, Calif., April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Mercantile Bank ("the Bank"), the wholly owned subsidiary of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC), today announced that Jim Roby has been hired to lead the Bank's Small Business Administration ("SBA") lending. As Senior Vice President, Director of SBA, Mr. Roby will work collaboratively with Pacific Mercantile's relationship managers to incorporate the full suite of SBA lending products into the Bank's offerings and help small businesses navigate the difficult road of obtaining financing.



"We are excited to launch our new SBA lending efforts under Jim Roby's leadership," said Tom Vertin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bank. "Building an efficient process for offering SBA financing will provide us with the ability to serve a larger universe of small business customers, while also generating a new source of revenue for the Company through gain on sale of SBA loans. Jim has proven expertise in SBA loan production, and we believe he will build our SBA business into a meaningful contributor to our continued growth in the years ahead."

Jim Roby has more than three decades of experience in SBA lending. Prior to joining Pacific Mercantile, Mr. Roby was SVP, National Sales Manager for Spectrum Commercial Lending in Irvine, CA where he managed all business development officers for production, training and evaluation including a program to generate income through the referral of SBA loans to other banks. Previously, Mr. Roby was SVP and Managing Director of SBA at Gilmore Bank in Irvine, CA where he started and managed the bank's SBA lending department until its sale to Grandpoint Capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Roby spent 27 years at Bank of America where he held a number of senior positions in SBA lending.

Mr. Roby has a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from New York Institute of Technology.

About Pacific Mercantile Bank

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank, which opened for business March 1, 1999. The Bank, which is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System, provides a wide range of commercial banking services to businesses, business professionals and individual clients. The Bank is headquartered in Orange County and has seven locations in Southern California, located in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties. The Bank offers tailored flexible solutions for its clients including an array of loan and deposit products, sophisticated cash management services, and comprehensive online banking services accessible at www.pmbank.com.

