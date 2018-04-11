Akumin Inc. Announces US$35 Million Bought Deal

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR

TORONTO, April 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akumin Inc. ("Akumin" or the "Company") (TSX:AKU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Clarus Securities Inc., on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 8,750,000 Common Shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of US$4.00 per Common Share (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$35,000,000 (the "Offering").



The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1,312,500 Common Shares at the Offering Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from and including the closing date of the Offering. If the over-allotment option is exercised in full, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering will be US$40,250,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering: (a) to finance the cash consideration portion of the previously disclosed acquisition by a subsidiary of the Company of certain outstanding non-controlling interests in seven of the Company's existing Texas-based diagnostic imaging centers, being approximately $17.9 million; (b) to support the Company's growth initiatives and the acquisitions it pursues from time to time; and (c) for general corporate purposes, including to fund other ordinary course expenses.

The Common Shares will be offered: (a) by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Québec; (b) by way of a private placement in the United States; and (c) in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about May 2, 2018 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. is a leading provider of outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States with 74 centers located in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois and Kansas. Akumin's centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and therefore reducing unnecessary invasive procedures, minimizing the cost and improving outcomes for patients. Our imaging procedures include MRI, CT, positron emission tomography (PET), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures.

Forward Looking Information

Certain information in this press release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Akumin as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, completion of the Offering and the factors described in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each dated March 29, 2018 available at www.sedar.com, and the "Risk Factors" section of the final prospectus relating to the Offering, which will be available at www.sedar.com. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Akumin; however, these factors should be considered carefully. There can be no assurance that such estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Akumin expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

