Inivata: Presentation of New Data on Inivata's Industry-Leading Liquid Biopsy Platform at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting

Presentation of New Data on Inivata's Industry-Leading Liquid Biopsy Platform at AACR 2018 Annual Meeting





Oral presentations and posters to feature Inivata's InVision® liquid biopsy platform

and its application

Research Triangle Park, NC and Cambridge, UK, April 11, 2018 -- Inivata, a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing an industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care, announces that cutting-edge data on the performance of its liquid biopsy platform, InVision®, will be showcased in two oral presentations and two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 14-18 April in Chicago. The details are as follows:

Presentation: Longitudinal circulating-tumor DNA profiling of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients treated with EGFR-tyrosine kinase inhibitors

Date and time: April 15, 2018, 3:20PM - 3:35PM

Location: Room S105 - McCormick Place South (Level 1)

For the list of authors, click here. Webcast Available May 9

Presentation: Analytical validation of InVisionFirst(TM), a liquid biopsy assay for high-sensitivity broad molecular profiling of circulating tumor DNA using plasma samples of cancer patients

Date and time: April 15, 2018, 3:50PM - 4:05PM

Location: Room S105 - McCormick Place South (Level 1)

For the list of authors, click here. Webcast Available May 9

Poster: Integrative analysis of resistance to BRAF-targeted therapies in lung adenocarcinomas

Date and time: April 16, 2018, 8:00AM - 12:00PM

Location: Section 36

For the list of authors, click here.

Poster: Feasibility of an amplicon-based liquid biopsy for ALK and ROS1 fusions in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients

Date and time: April 17, 2018, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: Section 27

For the list of authors, click here.

About Inivata

Inivata is a global clinical cancer genomics company utilizing a proprietary, industry-leading liquid biopsy platform to transform patient care. Using a simple blood test (liquid biopsy), the analysis of ctDNA is a new lower-cost, less invasive, highly sensitive method for oncologists to diagnose and monitor cancer progression and treatment. The InVision® liquid biopsy platform is based on pioneering research from the Rosenfeld Lab at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute (CRUK-CI), University of Cambridge, combines industry-leading sensitivity with select multi-gene panels to provide clinically actionable information to clinicians. Inivata has established collaborations with world-leading cancer centers and academic institutions, and is partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The Company has a CLIA lab in Research Triangle Park, NC and laboratories in Cambridge, UK. For more information, please go to www.inivata.com. Follow us on Twitter @Inivata.

