SLDB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Class Action Involving Solid Biosciences Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of investors who purchased Solid Biosciences Inc. ("Solid Biosciences ") (NASDAQ:SLDB) securities pursuant to the January 25, 2018 initial public offering and/or between January 25, 2018 and March 14, 2018.



According to the complaint, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Solid Bioscience's lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) the company misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

If you suffered a loss in Solid Biosciences you have until May 29, 2018 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

