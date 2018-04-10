Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL

INDIANAPOLIS and SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a new class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel oral live biotherapeutics for disorders associated with the microbiome, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 8:00 am ET/2:00 pm CET to review interim results from Phase 1a and 1b studies of ABI-H0731 being featured in a "late-breaker" poster presentation at The International Liver Congress™, the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) in Paris.



The live audio webcast may be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of the company's website at assemblybio.com. Alternatively, participants may dial (866) 362-6480 (domestic) or (706) 679-0386 (international) and refer to conference ID 3669097.

The archived webcast will be available on Assembly's website beginning approximately two hours after the event and will be archived and available for replay for at least 30 days after the event.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage public biotechnology company developing two innovative platform programs: an HBV program advancing a new class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and a microbiome program developing novel oral live biotherapeutics designed to address diseases associated with the microbiome. Assembly's HBV program is advancing multiple drug candidates with the aim of increasing cure rates in patients with chronic HBV. The company's microbiome program consists of a fully integrated platform that includes a robust strain identification and selection process, methods for strain isolation and growth under current Good Manufacturing Practices and a patent-pending delivery system, GEMICEL®, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Assembly is developing a robust pipeline of product candidates in multiple disease indications. For more information, visit assemblybio.com.

