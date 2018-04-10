Uniserve Appoints New Independent Director to Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniserve Communications Corporation (the "Company") (TSX.V:USS) is pleased to announce that Mr. Louis-Vincent Gave has agreed to join its Board of Directors as an independent Director of the Company.

Mr. Gave is the founding partner and Chief Executive Officer of GaveKal Capital Limited and Gavekal Research Limited. Mr. Gave oversees the firm's money management business. Mr. Gave, now a resident in Canada, brings a wealth of experience from the Asia-Pacific market, which Uniserve now has begun targeting. Mr. Gave's company Gavekal Research, focuses in particular on artificial intelligence and financial modelling, which Uniserve will soon embrace.

Mr. Gave has also written five books, including his latest, "Too Different for Comfort", published in October, 2013. He also speaks English and French and received his bachelor's degree from Duke University. He studied Mandarin at Nanjing University and served as a second Lieutenant in the French Mountain Infantry Division.

About Uniserve

Uniserve is a unified communications company which has been in existence for over 28 years, combining voice, data and media all into one seamless solution, one bill and one point of contact in Canada, spread across 13,000 customers serving the Residential / Small Office / Home office and Enterprise markets. The Company resells diverse metropolitan networks across Canada from the incumbents, and provides a rich service of enhancements, with a mixed product portfolio wrapped around connectivity.

