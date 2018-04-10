Extendicare Announces Timing of 2018 First Quarter Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX:EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter of 2018, after market close on Thursday, May 10, 2018. A conference call hosted by Tim Lukenda, President and Chief Executive Officer and Elaine Everson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be held on May 11, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on May 11, 2018, please dial 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 followed by the passcode 7069920#. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the "Our Investors/Events & Presentations" section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on May 25, 2018. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 followed by the passcode 5471428#.

