Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. to Release Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Earnings Results

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today announced that it will issue its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter and year-end earnings release on Thursday, May 10, 2018 before the opening of the market. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To access the call, listeners calling from within North America may dial 844-233-9440 about 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. Those wishing to access the call from outside North America should dial 574-990-1016. The conference ID is 5359399. The Company will provide a live Internet webcast as well as an archived replay, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of www.prestigebrands.com.

Telephonic replays will be available for two weeks following completion of the live call and can be accessed at 855-859-2056 within North America, and at 404-537-3406 from outside North America. The conference ID is 5359399.

About Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter healthcare products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

Phil Terpolilli, 914-524-6819

irinquiries@prestigebrands.com