Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

Phoenix, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (Nasdaq:LOPE) announced today that it will report its 2018 first quarter results after market close on Wednesday, May 2, 2018. The University will host a conference call to discuss the results in more detail at 1:30 P.M. (4:30 P.M. ET) the same day.

Dial-In Numbers:

877 577 - 1769 (Domestic)

706 679 - 7806 (International)

Conference ID: 6287379

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the call. Journalists are invited to listen only.

Webcast and Replay:

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live webcast of this event at: Q1 2018 Grand Canyon Education Inc. Earnings Conference Call. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call at the same link.

Telephone Replay:

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call by dialing:

855 859-2056 (Domestic)

404 537-3406 (International)

Conference ID: 6287379

About Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a comprehensive regionally accredited university that offers over 225 graduate and undergraduate degree programs, emphases and certificates across nine colleges both online and on ground at our over 275 acre campus in Phoenix, Arizona, at leased facilities and at facilities owned by third party employers of our students. Our undergraduate programs are designed to be innovative and meet the future needs of employers while providing students with the needed critical thinking and effective communication skills developed through a Christian, liberal arts foundation. We offer master and doctoral degrees in contemporary fields that are designed to provide students with the capacity for transformational leadership in their chosen industry, emphasizing the immediate relevance of theory, application, and evaluation to promote personal and organizational change. For more information about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. visit the Company's website at www.gcu.edu.





Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Investor Relations: Dan Bachus, (602) 639-6648 dan.bachus@gcu.edu Media Relations: Bob Romantic, (602) 639-7611 Bob.romantic@gcu.edu