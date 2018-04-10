Nanometrics to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 1, 2018

MILPITAS, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO), a leading provider of advanced process control systems, will release its first quarter financial results after market close on May 1, 2018. A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 4:30 PM ET.



To participate in Nanometrics' Q1 2018 conference call:

Dial-In Numbers:

(877) 374-4041 (U.S.)

(253) 237-1156 (Int'l)

Conference ID: 4785405

A live and recorded webcast of the conference call and supplemental financial information can be accessed from Nanometrics' website at www.nanometrics.com.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness LEDs, discretes and data storage components. Nanometrics' automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, topography and various thin film properties, including three-dimensional features and film thickness, as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company's process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced three-dimensional wafer-level packaging applications. Nanometrics' systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor and other advanced device markets. The company maintains its headquarters in Milpitas, California, with sales and service offices worldwide. Nanometrics is traded on NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol NANO. Nanometrics' website is http://www.nanometrics.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Claire McAdams Headgate Partners LLC 530.265.9899 claire@headgatepartners.com Company Contact: Jonathan Chou Chief Financial Officer 408.545.6143 jchou@nanometrics.com