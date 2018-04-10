Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and a Supplemental Distribution to Common Stockholders

MCLEAN, Va., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared the following monthly cash distributions to preferred and common stockholders, increasing distributions to common stockholders by more than 3%.



The Company will also pay a supplemental distribution of $0.06 per share to holders of its common stock in June 2018. In this regard, the Company currently anticipates paying semi-annual, supplemental distributions each fiscal year. The first two of such supplemental distributions were paid in June and December 2017. These payments are expected to include undistributed net capital gains, but may also be made from undistributed net investment income, which the Company anticipates it will continue to generate in the future. The Company's board of directors will evaluate the amount and timing of additional, semi-annual, supplemental distributions in future periods.

Common Stock: $0.067 per share of common stock for each of April, May, and June 2018, payable per the table below. The Company has paid 153 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 20 April 30 $0.067 May 22 May 31 $0.067 June 6 June 15 $0.06* June 20 June 29 $0.067 Total for the Quarter: $0.261

*Denotes supplemental distribution to common stockholders

Series B Term Preferred Stock: $0.140625 per share of the Company's 6.75% Series B Cumulative Term Preferred Stock ("Series B Term Preferred Stock") for each of April, May, and June 2018, payable per the table below. The Series B Term Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol "GAINO."

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 20 April 30 $0.140625 May 22 May 31 $0.140625 June 20 June 29 $0.140625 Total for the Quarter: $0.421875

Series C Term Preferred Stock: $0.135417 per share of the Company's 6.50% Series C Cumulative Term Preferred Stock ("Series C Term Preferred Stock") for each of April, May, and June 2018, payable per the table below. The Series C Term Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol "GAINN."

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 20 April 30 $0.135417 May 22 May 31 $0.135417 June 20 June 29 $0.135417 Total for the Quarter: $0.406251

Series D Term Preferred Stock: $0.13020833 per share of the Company's 6.25% Series D Cumulative Term Preferred Stock ("Series D Term Preferred Stock") for each of April, May, and June 2018, payable per the table below. The Series D Term Preferred Stock trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol "GAINM."

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution April 20 April 30 $0.13020833 May 22 May 31 $0.13020833 June 20 June 29 $0.13020833 Total for the Quarter: $0.39062499

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstoneinvestment.com.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make debt and equity investments in lower middle market businesses in the United States in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at www.gladstonecompanies.com.

