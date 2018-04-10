Market Overview

National Pharmacare Town Hall Tour Comes to Oakville

Globe Newswire  
April 10, 2018 4:02pm   Comments
OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 at the Operating Engineers (IUOE) Banquet Hall and Conference Centre in Oakville. The event will feature CLC President Hassan Yussuff on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. He'll be joined by representatives from the Ontario Health Coalition.

What:    Town hall discussion on pharmacare

When:   6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 12

Where:  Operating Engineers (IUOE) Banquet Hall and Conference Centre
              2245 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON

Who:     Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress
            
              With representatives from the Ontario Health Coalition      

