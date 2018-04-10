National Pharmacare Town Hall Tour Comes to Oakville

OAKVILLE, Ontario, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress will host a town hall discussion on pharmacare from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 12 at the Operating Engineers (IUOE) Banquet Hall and Conference Centre in Oakville. The event will feature CLC President Hassan Yussuff on why Canada's unions believe everyone with a health card should have prescription drug coverage. He'll be joined by representatives from the Ontario Health Coalition.



What: Town hall discussion on pharmacare

When: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 12

Where: Operating Engineers (IUOE) Banquet Hall and Conference Centre

2245 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON

Who: Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress



With representatives from the Ontario Health Coalition

For more information or to arrange an interview in advance of the event, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis

CLC Communications

613-355-1962

Email: cstdenis@clc-ctc.ca