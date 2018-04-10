Calix to Post First Quarter 2018 Stockholder Letter with Results on May 8th

PETALUMA, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced that the company will post the first quarter 2018 stockholder letter on the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ on Tuesday, May 8th after the market closes. The release of the stockholder letter will be announced via a brief advisory release over newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available on the investor relations section of Calix.com.



Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Calix Investor Relations website at http://investor-relations.calix.com/. The conference call is also available via teleconference by dialing (877) 407-4019 or international (201) 689-8337 with conference ID# 13678183. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information.

A replay of the conference call will also be available at http://investor-relations.calix.com/ following the completion of the call. The call will be archived at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

Calix, Inc. today also announced management will participate in the following investor conferences during the second quarter of fiscal year 2018:

Craig-Hallum 15th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on May 30 th in Minneapolis, MN





in Minneapolis, MN Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on May 31st in New York, NY

Details for this event are available in the Events & Presentations section at http://investor-relations.calix.com/.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) - Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

Investor Inquiries:

Thomas J. Dinges, CFA

Director of Investor Relations

408-474-0080

Tom.Dinges@Calix.com