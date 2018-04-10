The Ammon Foundation presents $2,500 scholarship to individual in addiction recovery at NJHAMHAA 2018 Annual Conference

Edison, N.J. , April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ammon Foundation proudly presented a $2,500 Impact Scholarship to Erin McGonigle at the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, Inc. 2018 Annual Conference: Creating Balance Through Integrated Care at Pines Manor in Edison, N.J. The Ammon Foundation was thrilled to be a part of NJAMHAA's conference programming this year and believes that this was a beautiful way to showcase recovery, hope and success.

The Ammon Foundation proudly presented a $2,500 Impact Scholarship to Erin McGonigle at the New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, Inc. 2018 Annual Conference: Creating Balance Through Integrated Care at Pines Manor in Edison, N.J. From left to right are:

Paula Figueroa-Vega, Director of Scholarship Programs, The Ammon Foundation Stephen Haupt, Chairman of the Board, The Ammon Foundation Mariel S. Hufnagel, Executive Director, The Ammon Foundation Erin McGonigle, Ammon Recovery Scholar





Erin is a 29-year-old, single mother residing in Brigantine working as a lounge server and has been in addiction recovery for 2+ years. Erin is currently working on her Certified Peer Recovery Specialist (CPRS) Certification, with the ultimate goal of becoming an Alcohol & Drug Counselor. The Ammon Foundation scholarship will cover the entire curricula of the Atlantic Cape Community College Addiction Counseling Specialist Series, which provides the 270 hours of addiction counseling educational courses that have been approved by the Certification Board for the Certified Alcohol & Drug Counselor (CADC) Certification. Upon successful completion of all six courses in the series, she will have completed all the educational course requirements for the CADC and since these are also college the courses, she will also have earned 18 college credits at the same time.

Erin's remarks upon accepting the check were: "Two years ago, I lived a life of despair, dereliction, degradation and fear. I was hopeless and spiritually bankrupt. I could not see a way out. Today is a much different story. Today my life is full of beauty, today I am a mother, a daughter, a sister and a friend. Today I am employable, teachable and driven. Today I am in recovery. I am so incredibly grateful for my life, I have been blessed with another chance. It is through the amazing people in my life that I have learned the strength, faith and trust that has gotten me here today, I would like to take a moment to thank the Ammon Foundation for supporting my dreams, because of this group of people, I will one day be able to show other recovering addicts the way. There is nothing more I could ever want in my life, but to help someone else the way that so many people have helped me."

The Ammon Foundation believes that in order for those in recovery to thrive, they must be supported by four pillars that include continued education, safe housing, stable employment and adequate healthcare. Ammon is dedicated to supporting recovery through education. Financing education is difficult for many, especially those entering into recovery. To that end, they offer scholarship awards and build supportive networks to help students achieve personal and professional success. Industry data shows that people in addiction recovery are not being offered the educational opportunities they need. It also shows that those who pursue education are significantly less likely to re-engage in use. Educated people are able to secure jobs, make more money, expand their network, and enhance their quality of life. More importantly, it helps bring a sense of purpose.

The New Jersey Association of Mental Health and Addiction Agencies, Inc. (NJAMHAA) is a statewide trade association representing hospital-based and freestanding organizations that provide a broad range of treatment and support services to children and adults with mental health, behavioral, emotional and substance use disorders, intellectual/developmental disabilities and co-occurring disorders. NJAMHAA's mission is to promote the value of its members as the highest quality behavioral healthcare providers for the residents of New Jersey through advocacy and professional development. NJAMHAA is comprised of the leading mental healthcare and substance use treatment providers who treat New Jersey residents with mental illness, addictions or co-occurring disorders, as well as the families of these individuals. Their membership represents organizations in every county and almost every community statewide - nearly 98 percent of the behavioral healthcare market in New Jersey.

"The Ammon Foundation has created a powerful solution and much-needed resource," added Debra L. Wentz, Ph.D., President & CEO, NJAMHAA. "These scholarships not only give individuals in recovery from substance use disorders great opportunities to rebuild their lives far beyond treatment, but they also foster development of a larger support community that includes scholarship recipients and the individuals they will help in the future."

About the Ammon Foundation:

The Ammon Foundation launched in October 2016 as a philanthropic endeavor of Ammon Labs. Its mission is to provide strategic support to remove barriers for those in addiction recovery seeking to continue their education. Its headquarters in Linden, N.J. provides a place of hope for those that have suffered from addiction helping them to access, maintain and sustain long-term recovery through two core programs: Ammon Recovery Scholars and Empowerment Workshop Series. For more information about The Ammon Foundation visit www.ammonfoundation.org and for the latest news and updates follow The Ammon Foundation on: Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/ammonfoundation), Twitter (@AmmonFoundation), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/ammon-foundation/) and Instagram (@ammon_foundation).

###

Attachment

Dan Johnson R&J Strategic Communications 908-895-0875 djohnson@randjsc.com