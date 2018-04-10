Healthcare Cloud Leader hc1.com® Raises $7 Million in New Funding

INDIANAPOLIS, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- hc1.com ®, the leader in healthcare relationship management, today announced it has raised $7 million in new Series B capital to fund its continued growth. The funding round was led by private equity firm Health Cloud Capital and included participation from Elevate Ventures, a long-time investor in hc1.com. Click to tweet .



The latest round of funding enables the company to continue its aggressive expansion within the healthcare CRM market, and to drive expanded adoption of its newly launched information services, including hc1 ProviderView™ and the hc1 Opioid Dashboard .

hc1.com is the top-rated healthcare CRM company (Frost & Sullivan) and is dedicated to leveraging data science to unlock answers to healthcare's biggest challenges. hc1's CRM and analytics capabilities have been adopted across more than 1,200 leading lab, post acute care, and healthcare provider locations. Certified as an AWS Healthcare Competency solution, the HIPAA compliant platform has amassed more than 5.2 billion clinical transactions organized across 52 million unique anonymous consumer profiles. Through advanced data science, hc1 provides insight and drives action to support the delivery of high-value personalized care and drive profitable growth for healthcare organizations.

"Access to intuitive, real-time insight is key to bringing a more personalized, high-value approach to healthcare," said Brad Bostic, CEO of hc1.com. "This investment will enable us to accelerate the development of our healthcare relationship management solutions, expand our talented team, and continue to gain adoption across progressive organizations that are committed to improving healthcare through personalized service and proactive engagement."

"Elevate Ventures is pleased to expand our investment in hc1.com. We are confident in the company's potential and its mission to use technology and machine intelligence to transform, personalize and improve healthcare," said Chris LaMothe, CEO of Elevate Ventures.

hc1.com also announced two key hires:

Michael Braverman has joined hc1 as vice president, services and analytics. He is responsible for leading the delivery of hc1 solutions to customers and instituting enhanced processes and analytics to support long-term customer success. Prior to hc1, Braverman served as a director of PureConnect business operations at Genesys and held senior leadership roles at Interactive Intelligence. He earned an MBA from University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business and a bachelor's degree in marketing and business administration from Butler University.

Raj Venkat joined hc1 as chief business officer. He is responsible for leading the information services division and partnership strategy. Prior to hc1, Venkat was vice president, strategy and business development for Angie's List, where he played a pivotal role in the company's merger with HomeAdvisor. He has held senior leadership roles with MicroStrategy, Ingersoll Rand and McAfee. He earned an MBA from University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business, a master's degree in chemical engineering from Ohio University and bachelor's of science in chemical engineering from Birla Institute of Technology and Science.

About hc1.com

hc1.com ®, the leader in healthcare relationship management, is passionate about unlocking the answers that solve critical healthcare challenges. hc1 has been adopted across more than 1,200 lab, post-acute care, and health system locations, including Cleveland Clinic, Catholic Health Initiatives, Nationwide Children's Hospital and Sonic Healthcare. The company has received accolades from Gartner Research and was named "Best Healthcare CRM" by Frost & Sullivan. Follow us on Twitter @hc1_HRM, LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About Health Cloud Capital

Health Cloud Capital makes growth investments in disruptive scale-up healthcare IT companies that leverage cloud computing to drive the consumerization of value-based healthcare. Its first fund, launched in 2017, is focused on healthcare SaaS companies with at least $5 million in annual recurring revenue, and a proven ability to improve healthcare outcomes through innovative use of data science. The HC Capital team has extensive investing and operational experience within the healthcare, diagnostics, and IT industries, and brings a highly entrepreneurial perspective into the firm's partnerships with its portfolio companies. Health Cloud Capital is headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind. Learn more at www.healthcloudcapital.com .

About Elevate Ventures

Elevate Ventures is a private venture development organization that nurtures and develops emerging and existing high-growth businesses into high-performing, Indiana-based companies. Elevate Ventures accomplishes this by providing access to capital, rigorous business analysis and robust advisory services that connect companies with the right mix of resources businesses need to succeed long term. To learn more about Elevate Ventures, visit elevateventures.com .

