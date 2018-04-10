Viewpoint Acquires Keystyle Data Solutions

Portland, Ore., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewpoint, the established global leader in ERP, project management, and mobile solutions for the construction industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Keystyle Data Solutions (Keystyle). Based in Monrovia, Calif., Keystyle has been a leading Viewpoint technology partner since 2014, developing easy-to-use browser interfaces which extend the value of Viewpoint construction management software to a contractors' employees, project managers, and job site superintendents.



Keystyle provides portals that enable efficient management of internal company workflows including:

An HR portal which enables employee benefit and time management as well as applicant tracking and onboarding

Project financial solutions for invoice and billing review and approval

Field solutions for field purchase orders, crew time entry, along with equipment time and progress reports

"Our goal is to help clients save time and money by providing a complete and integrated construction software suite. Extending our capabilities with sophisticated and easy-to-use portals from Keystyle answers the needs of many of customers," said Viewpoint CEO Manolis Kotzabasakis. "Keystyle's browser-based solutions are proven to integrate seamlessly with Vista, bringing immediate value to our customers and extending how we help clients connect their Office, Team, and Field operations."

With the acquisition, Viewpoint is planning the integration of Keystyle solutions into other construction ERP products as well as Viewpoint Team™ and Viewpoint Field products. Currently, hundreds of Vista customers across the United States, Canada and Australia utilize Keystyle solutions.

"Improving productivity for Viewpoint customers was Keystyle's goal from the start," said Keystyle Co-Founder Kevin Fisher. "The construction industry has a huge opportunity to improve the efficiency of operations and information sharing through the use of technology. Joining forces with Viewpoint allows us to accelerate our joint mission of simplifying construction business workflows by providing powerful, easy-to-use tools for Viewpoint customers."

"Keystyle's products resolve many of our employees' and managers' needs, including electronic onboarding, paystubs, W-2s, multiple time tracking formats, purchase orders, AP invoice review, and equipment tracking — all in a Vista integration so strong it already feels like you're using the same product," said Finance Director Craig Lundskog of Great Basin Industrial. "Because Keystyle uses many of the great attributes already available within Viewpoint's Vista, the integration saves us time, money, and headaches."

Viewpoint's suite of integrated construction software solutions helps its nearly 8,000 clients increase efficiency and profitability across the office, team and field. "This acquisition is another example of living up to promise we've made to our customers—continue to innovate and simplify how they manage and connect all facets of their operations for greater visibility and time savings," Kotzabasakis said.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint is the leading global provider of integrated software solutions for the construction industry. We are trusted by nearly 8,000 customers to connect their office, team and field operations, improving project profitability, enhancing productivity, and effectively collaborating across the broad construction ecosystem. Our innovations transform construction by aligning financial and HR systems, project management tools, and mobile field solutions to minimize risk and increase efficiency. With clients in 28 countries, we serve more than 46 percent of the ENR 400, and more than a third of the ENR 600. For more information, please visit viewpoint.com.

