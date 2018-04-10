Summit Semiconductor Appoints Brian Herr to the Company's Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Semiconductor, a technology company that delivers the wireless immersive sound experience with patented technology supporting the WiSA™ (Wireless Speaker and Audio) interoperability standard, appointed Brian Herr to its board of directors, effective February 28, 2018. As of today, April 10th, Summit Semiconductor's board of directors numbers eight.



Herr said, "I believe Summit Semiconductor is in a unique position to expand the quality and ease of use of a consumer's audio experience by delivering immersive wireless sound, which will in turn position the company to grow and expand its served markets. I am very excited to join the company at this crucial stage in its growth trajectory."

Summit Semiconductor CEO Brett Moyer stated, "Brian strengthens our board with his financial acumen, including his serving as chair of our audit committee. We are excited to be working together to create and deliver long-term growth."



Brian Herr

Brian Herr is a co-portfolio manager for Candlewood's Structured Strategy Funds, a co-portfolio manager for the Structured Credit Opportunity Fund, and is co-head of the Investment Committee for the Structured Credit Opportunity Fund. Prior to joining Candlewood, Herr worked at Credit Suisse as a portfolio manager within its structured credit effort. Prior to that, Herr worked for two years in the structured products department of Brown Brothers Harriman and Co. as a Structured Products Sector Manager, where his primary responsibilities included trading and sector management for the ABS and RMBS sectors with approximately $2.5 billion in AUM. Prior to that, Herr, while employed at Brown Brothers Harriman and Co., served in a variety of positions within its institutional fixed income division.

Herr holds a B.A. in Economics from Boston University.

Summit Semiconductor

Summit Semiconductor sells audio semiconductor chips, modules and licensable IP to enable the WiSA™ (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association interoperability standards that deliver immersive wireless sound. The company's patented technology creates "Picture Perfect Sound" for action TV and movies, live sports, Esports, and gaming and delivers a home theater experience that is easy to set-up, portable, and low-cost. Founded in 2010, Summit has offices in San Jose, CA, Beaverton, OR, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit www.summitwireless.com

Contact Information:

Moriah Shilton/ Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations , +1 415 433 3777, summit@lhai.com

.