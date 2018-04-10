Dennis Shin, Former Advisory Board Executive, Joins Syapse as Chief Commercial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syapse, a leading precision medicine company, announced today that Dennis Shin, the former Senior Vice President of National and Strategic Accounts at The Advisory Board, has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. Shin, an expert in health system partnerships and physician-focused technology platforms, will help Syapse accelerate its rapid growth through building and expanding its partnerships throughout the precision medicine ecosystem.



"Syapse has developed an extremely innovative strategy that's accelerating collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem to make precision medicine available to more patients," said Shin. "I'm thrilled to get started and help Syapse continue to grow its partnerships with the world's leading healthcare organizations."

In his 22 years at The Advisory Board, Shin managed relationships with many of the largest health systems in the United States. Most recently, he oversaw firm-wide strategy for serving and growing all U.S. health system members across The Advisory Board's research, technology, and consulting offerings. At Syapse, Shin will help expand the company's new and existing partnerships with health systems, life sciences companies, payers, and diagnostics labs.

"Dennis' deep experience partnering with health systems makes him the perfect addition to the Syapse leadership team," said Ken Tarkoff, CEO of Syapse. "His insights and expertise in building relationships and fostering growth will be crucial to Syapse as we grow our partnerships and write a new chapter in how cancer is treated through precision medicine."

Shin joins Syapse in a year of momentum for the company. Last fall, Syapse raised $30 million in funding from a world-class group of leaders in healthcare, technology, and life sciences. The company also launched partnerships with Roche Pharmaceuticals and Medidata and was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2018. Earlier this year, the company expanded to Asia through partnerships with Seoul National University Hospital and Megazone, Asia's largest Amazon Web Services cloud partner.

About Syapse

Syapse is on a mission to deliver the best care for every cancer patient through precision medicine. Our software platform, data sharing network, and industry partnerships enable healthcare providers to bring precision cancer care to every patient who needs it. By bringing together leading healthcare innovators into a unified ecosystem, we are working toward a future in which all cancer patients have access to the best personalized care, regardless of location or income. Our customers—including Intermountain Healthcare, Providence St. Joseph Health, Henry Ford Health System, Aurora Health Care, Catholic Health Initiatives and Dignity Health—manage one million active cancer cases at nearly 300 hospitals in 25 states. Headquartered in San Francisco, Syapse is backed by investors including Social Capital, Safeguard Scientifics, Ascension Ventures, GE Ventures, Intermountain Healthcare Innovation Fund, Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Medidata Solutions, Roche Venture Fund, and Amgen Ventures.

