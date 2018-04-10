Independent Bank Group, Inc. Announces Q1 2018 Earnings Call

MCKINNEY, Texas, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX), the holding company for Independent Bank, will hold a conference call to discuss 2018 first quarter results on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at 8:30 am EDT. The related press release will be issued Monday, April 23, 2018 at 5:00 pm EDT.



Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by the webcast link, https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ft79tn5o , or by calling 1-877-303-7611 and by identifying the conference ID number 5682179 or by identifying "Independent Bank Group First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call". The conference materials will also be available by accessing the Investor Relations page of our website, www.ibtx.com. A recording of the conference call and the conference materials will be available from April 24, 2018 through May 1, 2018 on our website.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Bank Group operates 70 banking offices in four market regions located in the Dallas/Fort Worth, Austin and Houston, Texas and the Colorado Front Range areas.

