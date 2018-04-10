SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation, a ​​San ​​Francisco-based ​​tech ​​firm ​​building centimeter-accurate ​​GPS ​​technology ​​to ​​power ​​a ​​world ​​of ​​autonomous ​​vehicles, ​​today ​​announced a new addition to its executive team. Samir Kapoor will lead Swift's Engineering and Product teams, a critical role that will support the company's growth and innovation.

Samir Kapoor joins Swift Navigation as Executive Vice President of Engineering and Product.





With over 20 years of experience in engineering organizations at leading companies, Samir most recently served as Senior Vice President of Device Engineering at Fitbit. Before joining the Fitbit team in 2016, Samir spent ten years with Qualcomm. During his Qualcomm tenure, he served as Vice President of Engineering and held multiple leadership roles in both software engineering and wireless technology development in the mobile and consumer products space. This makes him a prime candidate to lead product and engineering innovation at Swift Navigation and an ideal fit for Swift's executive team, reporting to Timothy Harris, Swift's Co-Founder and CEO.

"Swift Navigation is delighted to welcome Samir to our executive team and we look forward to benefiting from his leadership in engineering and product development. Specifically, his vast experience in sensors and wireless technologies is certain to accelerate our focus on high-precision sensors for autonomous vehicles," said Timothy Harris. "Samir's deep knowledge of networks and cellular technology will be influential in supporting Swift's new Skylark cloud corrections service that we just announced in March."

"Swift Navigation is leading the charge in the exciting field of high-precision GNSS with the immense potential to offer solutions to enable autonomous vehicles to precisely and safely navigate, enabling the next generation of self-driving cars," said Kapoor. "I am thrilled to lead a team that is advancing the state of the art in this new application of GNSS technology."

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation, Inc. was founded in 2012 to make GPS positioning technology more accurate and affordable. Today Swift Navigation has gained a reputation for defining a new category of GNSS systems as the industry's first low-cost, high accuracy real-time kinematics (RTK) receiver. Its GPS and GNSS positioning products are available at a fraction of the price of the competition and deliver 100 times better accuracy than the GPS in a cell phone. Swift Navigation's technology benefits a multitude of industries and applications—including autonomous vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), precision agriculture, robotics, surveying and space. With its innovation and technology honored by Inc.'s 2016 and Forbes 2017 30 Under 30 lists, Swift Navigation is enabling a world where fields farm themselves, drones fly safely and autonomous transportation can take you home. Swift Navigation provides an end-to-end GNSS solution with a line of Piksi® Multi and Duro® receivers and Skylark™ Cloud Corrections Service. Learn more at swiftnav.com or follow Swift on Twitter @Swiftnav

Press Contact:

Sarah Guffey

Dadascope

sarah@dadascope.com

815.630.9557

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a2cb4b5d-7d45-4ded-bda6-9f259d99b343