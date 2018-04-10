PACIFIC Digital Group to Host Innovation Roundtables at Digital Travel Summit

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PACIFIC Digital Group, the Discovery Agency, will host Innovation Roundtables at the Digital Travel Summit in Las Vegas. Sessions will focus on how hospitality brands can improve the customer journey, increase collaboration among teams, and drive sales.



For the second year, the agency will host two 30-minute Innovation Roundtables during the conference.

The first, "Deconstructing the Complex Traveler Customer Journey" will be led by Jamey Bainer, Director, Strategy & Planning. This session will identify actionable steps brands can take to provide travelers a better experience at every stage in the buying journey. Attendees are invited to join the roundtable April 30 at 1:10 p.m.

The second, "How Paid & Organic Can Work Together to Drive Performance" will be hosted by Hussein Ebeid, Senior Director, Strategy. The roundtable will explore strategies to effectively integrate SEO and paid search to grow revenue. The roundtable will be held May 1 at 12:10 p.m.

"We're excited to return to this conference and help travel brands better connect the dots for their customers in a digital eco-system," said Bainer. "This year we will have much to share on growing revenue through internal team collaborations, moving away from outdated attribution models, and more."

Digital Travel Summit will be held April 30 to May 2 at Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas. Digital Travel Summit is the premier event for senior executives in travel and hospitality.

About PACIFIC:

We are PACIFIC, the Discovery Agency. Using proprietary location intelligence technology, we discover deep cultural insights to craft connected inbound marketing campaigns that inspire your ideal customer to enter and move through the consumer journey. We are obsessive pattern-seekers and optimizers for some of the most ambitious brands in the world, such as Expedia, Travelocity, Jacuzzi, Mint, Eddie Bauer, and Microsoft. For more information, visit www.meetpacific.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Deese

PR Coordinator

kimberly.deese@meetpacific.com