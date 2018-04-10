Market Overview

MEDIA ALERT: OneSpin Solutions Heads to DVCon China to Demonstrate Broad Portfolio of Formal Verification Solutions

Globe Newswire  
April 10, 2018 11:30am   Comments
MUNICH, Germany and SAN JOSE, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for highly reliable, digital integrated circuits (ICs)

WHAT: Will demonstrate its broad portfolio of formal verification solutions at DVCon China in Booth #4 that include agile design evaluation, metric-driven verification, block-integration validation, field programmable gate array (FPGA) implementation, safety-critical verification and SystemC/C++ design verification

WHEN: Wednesday, April 18, from 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: DoubleTree by Hilton Shanghai-Pudong Hotel, Shanghai, China
A OneSpin-sponsored short workshop titled, "Using Mutation Coverage For Advanced Bug Hunting with Formal," will be presented from 1 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. by its Director of Application Engineering Vladislav Palfy.

About OneSpin Solutions
OneSpin Solutions has emerged as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. OneSpin's advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past five years as the company forges partnerships with leading electronics suppliers to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

OneSpin, OneSpin Solutions and the OneSpin logo are trademarks of OneSpin Solutions GmbH. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:
Nanette Collins                         
Public Relations for OneSpin Solutions      
(617) 437-1822                                                  
nanette@nvc.com

