Stealth Mark Announced as ICTA Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force New Appointee to Research Work Group

HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wellness Center USA, Inc.'s (OTCQB: WCUI ) wholly-owned subsidiary, StealthCo, Inc., dba Stealth Mark, is pleased to announce that it has been appointed to a working position within the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force (ACTF) Research Work Group, of the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA)



ICTA's Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force and its Work Groups are the primary liaison with law enforcement and other governmental agencies in efforts to curtail the manufacture and distribution of counterfeit coins and paper money. Members of the Task Force and Work Groups have been called upon to offer expert advice and expert testimony in the apprehension and prosecution of suspects involved in any aspect of the counterfeiting of money.

Joining ACTF's Research Work Group will be Lee Anne Patterson, VP of Sales and Marketing who will represent Stealth Mark, a premier company engaged in the development of effective anti-counterfeiting technology, including the global mapping of behavior patterns of those intent upon doing harm to the coin industry by devaluing the market with counterfeits.

"We have been truly impressed by the work that the ACTF is doing in all 50 states to combat counterfeiting in the coin industry," stated Patterson. "It is our privilege to be appointed to the Research Work Group and to contribute the talents and technology of the Stealth Mark team in the exploration and advancement of methods to thwart criminal activity that impacts the global marketplace of the coin industry."

The Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA) is the watchdog for the rare coins, paper money, and precious metals industry for over 30 years. ICTA exists to promote and safeguard the interests of its members, serving to maintain an appropriate and favorable legislative and regulatory climate in the U.S.A. and all 50 states. Founded in January 2017, the ACTF also provides education, expertise, and other resources to law enforcement to assist in curtailing the manufacture, importation, marketing, and sale of counterfeit coins, related fakes of precious metals products, and counterfeit security packaging.

About ICTA

The Industry Council for Tangible Assets is the watchdog for the rare coins, currency, and precious metals, bullion communities. A 501(c)(6) non-profit association, ICTA is supported solely by dues and contributions. ICTA's mission is to maintain an appropriate and favorable regulatory climate in the United States and the individual states. ICTA also offers its members assistance and information on new and existing laws and regulations and promotes harmony and cooperation among its members to advance the welfare of the industry. In 2017 ICTA formed the Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force to combat counterfeit coins and paper money entering the U.S. marketplace. ACTF is supported entirely by donations. For more information visit: www.ictaonline.org

About Stealth Mark

Stealth Mark ( www.stealthmark.com ) is a technology leader in anti-counterfeiting, brand protection, and product authentication, offering the most advanced product security technologies available today within the security and supply chain management sectors. Offering complete security solutions, it utilizes the most comprehensive authentication technology available that is simple to deploy, cost effective, and virtually impossible to compromise.

Stealth Mark's intellectual portfolio also includes its unique ActiveDuty™ System for global analysis of counterfeiting and related illicit activities, providing customers the ability to actively measure the lifecycle that is a collection of discreet and seemingly random behaviors of criminals anywhere within the digital domain. The unique and focused methodology of ActiveDuty is comprised of proprietary algorithmic architecture that creates the first systemic reporting mechanism to deliver strategic results supported by an intense, worldwide analysis of pattern of human behavior.

About Wellness Center USA, Inc.

Wellness Center USA, Inc. ( www.wellnesscenterusa.com ) is a hybrid healthcare company that combines best in class technologies, software, devices, providers, protocols, goods, and services. It was created to address important healthcare and wellness needs via breakthrough solutions, all centered around the "well-being of the body and mind". Wellness Center USA, Inc. is the parent company of two businesses reporting consolidated: Stealth Mark and Psoria-Shield .

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements and projections contained in this presentation that are not statements or financial results of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements and projections include statements regarding any proposed exchange transactions, the anticipated closing date of such transactions and future results following a closing of the transactions. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "pending", "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." While it is not possible to identify all factors, risks and uncertainties that might relate to, affect or arise from the proposed transactions and plans which might cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, such factors, risks and uncertainties include delays in completing the transactions, difficulties in integrating operations following the transactions, difficulties in manufacturing and delivering products, potential market rejection of products or services, increased competitive pressures, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business in which the parties are engaged, changes in the securities markets and other factors, risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the SEC.





Contact Info: At Wellness Center USA, Inc. Tel: (847) 925-1885 www.wellnesscenterusa.com Stealth Mark Corporate Office: (865) 298-5166 Oak Ridge, TN www.StealthMark.com Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force Beth Deisher, Executive Director Headquarters, 567-202-1795 Sylvania, OH www.ictaonline.org