Bridge Capital Secured by APT Systems, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APT Systems, Inc. (OTC:APTY), a publicly traded, fully reporting company in the Fintech sector, is pleased to confirm that it continues working with institutional investors and has obtained funds needed to bridge its short term capital needs and begin paying out existing debt.





In accordance with the Company's principles, management is committed to protect the integrity of the stock structure whenever possible by preventing excessive dilution. A note was initially issued in September for the provision of working capital; the conversion dates and some repayment allowances were extended at management's request. This loan is in addition to monies raised in January from accredited investors for prospective acquisitions.



According to CEO, Glenda Dowie, "We very much appreciate the support of our institutional lenders and all courtesies extended to us. Paying off certain debt enables the Company to operate with a stronger share structure and enhance its potential for advantageous capital raising efforts moving forward."



This transaction further exemplifies our continued confidence in the Company's potential and securing funds for projects. The Company's commitment to its strong foundation has been and continues to be one of the main priorities moving us forward.



About APT Systems, Inc.: The Management of APT Systems, Inc. works to deliver stock trading tools like Kencharts and its trading platform Intuitrader with a focus on handheld devices; while also strategically acquiring other compatible financial businesses which demonstrate strong growth potential. We are continuing our diligent search for software products that would enhance our operations while still watching dialogue on the proposed legislation for a Fintech National Banking Charter. Management recently launched its subsidiaries SNAPT Games, Inc.and RCPS Management, Inc. to further facilitate new products and long-term goals.



Disclaimer - Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements; projected events in this press release may not occur due to unforeseen circumstances, various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K and other filings made by such company. APT Systems, Inc (APTY) may opt to disseminate information about itself, including the results of its operations and financial information, via social media platforms such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.





