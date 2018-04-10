Wetzel's Pretzels Celebrates Fourth Annual National Wetzel Day

Free Pretzels for All Guests on April 26 and a Special Surprise for Those

Who Follow the Company on Instagram

Wetzel's Pretzel's Celebrates National Pretzel Day





PASADENA, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of National Pretzel Day on Thursday April 26, Wetzel's Pretzels, the innovator in super-premium hot and fresh pretzels, will host its fourth annual "National Wetzel Day" celebration by offering a FREE Original Pretzel to every Wetzel's Pretzels customer from coast to coast. To celebrate, guests who visit any of the more than 300 Wetzel's Pretzels locations will receive a hot, made-from-scratch Original Pretzel. Last year, the company gave out more than 40,000 free pretzels nationwide.

Guests are encouraged to share the pretzel love across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For those who truly embrace the National Wetzel Day spirit by following the company on Instagram and posting a picture of their free pretzel using the hashtag #nationalwetzelday, the company will reward them with another free Original Pretzel, redeemable via a code on the Wetzel's Pretzels app, which is valid through May 31.

"Our pretzels are made from simple ingredients, like flour, yeast and a pinch of salt, and we think getting a free pretzel on National Pretzel Day should be equally as simple," said Jennifer Schuler, President at Wetzel's Pretzels. "Our team is committed to keeping the day fun & free, offering free pretzels to all our customers, no strings attached, which is why we've made this day our own ‘National Wetzel Day.' If you want to celebrate National Pretzel Day, there's no better way to do it than with Wetzel's Pretzels."

For more information, visit www.wetzels.com, and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @wetzelspretzels for fresh-twisted treats. National Wetzel Day will be honored at participating Wetzel's Pretzel's nationwide.

About Wetzel's Pretzels

Armed with a vision and a tasty recipe for soft pretzel perfection, Bill Phelps and Rick Wetzel opened the first Wetzel's Pretzels bakery in Redondo Beach, Calif., in 1994. Long lines of hungry customers soon formed, attracted by mouth-watering soft pretzels that were hand-rolled, baked fresh and served hot from the oven. As word spread about these golden-on-the-outside pretzels, the company added additional offerings to its menu. Today, Wetzel's Pretzels has grown to more than 330 fresh bakeries across the United States and around the world, including premier locations at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Every Wetzel's Pretzels bakery adheres to the original vision of its founders; that each super-premium pretzel will be crafted from fresh dough and baked in-store consistently throughout the day, to ensure a delicious offering for each consumer, regardless of when the craving for a pretzel strikes. For additional information on Wetzel's Pretzels or franchise opportunities, please visit the website, call (626) 432-6900, "Like" them on Facebook and follow them on Twitter and Instagram.

