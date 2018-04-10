San Ramon, CA, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenADR Alliance Plans for the Future as Momentum Grows Behind New Initiatives Southern California Edison and Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) to host member meeting and open house -- offering work sessions and presentations from members and key industry partners



MEDIA ALERT: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



WHEN: April 24-25, 2018



WHERE: UC Davis 1 Shields Ave, Davis, CA 95616

ARC Ballroom A



WHAT:

• The April 24-25 member meeting and open house at UC Davis will offer discussions and closer looks at more than 140 certified products from more than 130 members using the OpenADR standard. OpenADR Alliance is a nonprofit corporation that fosters the development, adoption and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard



• The OpenADR standard supports communications to all demand side resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. The alliance is collecting all requirements in this field and will accommodate many of the use cases that the industry envisions. While the OpenADR 2.0 Profile Specification functions will remain unchanged, the alliance is working to incorporate national and international requirements into an addendum document for more comprehensive and precise control of demand side resources.



WHO:

• The meeting will bring together utilities, energy service providers, policy makers and regulators, researchers and control suppliers who share a common interest in standardized, automated demand response technology. This meeting is designed to help those responsible for DR program development or management to gain a better understanding of how the OpenADR standard is being used in various markets, and how it can further the adoption of demand response.



The agenda includes a keynote by Mary Ann Piette, Director Building Technology and Urban System Division, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory: "Past, Present and Future Directions with Open Demand Response Communications". Other topics include:

• Drivers for OpenADR Adoption Title 24

• DER and OpenADR

• Transactive Energy and future markets





The first day will conclude with an evening reception allowing attendees to network with OpenADR Alliance members and industry experts. For additional information on speakers, agenda and to register please click here.



NOTE: Media and Analysts do not need to pay the registration fee to attend. If interested please contact Shannon@openadr.org.



About OpenADR Alliance

OpenADR Alliance fosters the development, adoption, and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard through collaboration, education, training, testing, and certification. The OpenADR Alliance is open to all interested stakeholders interested in accelerating the adoption of the OpenADR standard for price- and reliability-based demand response. More information can be obtained at http://www.openadr.org/ # # #Contact: Shannon Mayette

OpenADR Alliance

+1 602.882.4733

Shannon@openadr.org



Shannon Mayette OpenADR Alliance 602-882-4733 shannon@openadr.org