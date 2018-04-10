EchoNous – Signostics to Provide AONE Attendees a Hands-On Preview of New Vein Finding Tool at 2018 AONE Conference

SEATTLE, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EchoNous, the parent company of Signostics, is applying the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the extreme miniaturization of ultrasound to solve common everyday problems in health care. At the 2018 AONE Conference from April 12-15 in Indianapolis, the company will be demonstrating the EchoNous Vein1 – a new, best-in-class tool designed to improve first-time peripheral IV (PIV) placement.



The soon-to-be released EchoNous Vein is designed specifically for nurses inserting peripheral IV catheters by providing an immediate and clear image of veins using just two-button controls. The easy-to-use device also includes optimized settings for use with adults and pediatrics.

As one of the most commonly performed minimally-invasive procedures, and the gateway to further treatment, PIV placement can be challenging due to chronic illness, chemotherapy, obesity and drug abuse, with first-attempt IV catheter insertions failing in up to 26% of adults and 54% of children according to an article published in the Journal of Nursing Infusion2.

"We believe our new vein finding tool can turn around the adult and pediatric trends for IV insertion failures and help contribute to improving performance on HCAHPS patient satisfaction surveys," said Goodwin. "We are enthusiastic about attending AONE and meeting nurse executives face to face about their concerns.

About EchoNous & Signostics

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, EchoNous, a KKR portfolio company, is applying the emerging field of artificial intelligence (AI) with the extreme miniaturization of ultrasound to solve common everyday problems in health care. CEO and industry innovator Kevin Goodwin and EVP, COO & CIO Niko Pagoulatos, PhD, a prolific engineering leader, together direct the company based on more than 45 years of experience and new category creation in the ultrasound industry. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.

Signostics Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of EchoNous, a Delaware-based corporation. Signostics is applying emerging fields of artificial intelligence, including deep and machine learning, with the extreme miniaturization of ultrasound to solve common everyday problems in health care. The company's Uscan device simply and precisely measures bladder volume and bladder wall thickness, saving time and money and leading to improved patient satisfaction. Signostics has regulatory approvals in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Europe, Singapore and Japan, and exports to countries around the world. For more information, visit www.signosticsmedical.com.

