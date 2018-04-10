Mist to Present at MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Retail Summit and Wi-Fi Now USA 2018

CUPERTINO, Calif., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mist, the pioneer in self-learning networks powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced the company's co-founders, Sujai Hajela (CEO) and Bob Friday (CTO), will be presenting at two upcoming industry events. Hajela is the sole tech CEO invited to speak alongside top executives from Fortune 100 retail companies at an exclusive Retail Summit hosted by MoffettNathanson Research. He will speak about how wireless technology is transforming the in-store customer experience. In addition, Friday will be taking the main stage at Wi-Fi Now USA 2018 to discuss how AI is powering next generation wireless networks.



Details-at-a-Glance

Who: Sujai Hajela, CEO and Co-Founder, Mist

What: MoffettNathanson's Inaugural Retail Summit "Technology Driving In-Store Experience" panel

Where: Dallas, Texas

When: Thursday, April 12, 2018

Who: Bob Friday, CTO and Co-Founder, Mist

What: Wi-Fi Now USA 2018 "The New Wireless Network Powered by AI" session

Where: Main Stage at The Pullman San Francisco Bay Hotel in Redwood City, California

When: Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PT

