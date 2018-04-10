Scott Lay Joins Agricen as Director of Business Development

FRISCO, Texas, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agricen, a leader in plant health technology, today announced that Scott Lay, an agriculture industry veteran, has joined the company as director of business development. In this newly created role, Lay will be responsible for developing new opportunities in emerging market segments and regions through industry collaborations and partnerships.



"Along with a strong record of successful sales growth, Scott brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to Agricen as we seek to expand the market opportunities for our innovative and expanding portfolio of plant health technologies," said Michael Totora, president and CEO of Agricen. "Scott will play an integral role on our leadership team as we enter a new phase of growth."

Since 2014, Lay served as Midwest area sales manager for Loveland Products, where he grew sales each year to reach nearly $400 million across the central and western cornbelt regions. Prior to that role, Scott was proprietary products manager for five divisions of Crop Production Services in Illinois, where he was instrumental in the successful introduction and promotion of leading Loveland brands, including Accomplish LM, Titan XC, Extract PBA, Matador, Radiate and Riser. He has also served in various roles with Bayer CropScience, working with professional farm management, consultants and state commodity managers.

"Agricen's longstanding relationship with Loveland Products gave me the opportunity to work with the team for several years prior to coming on board. That experience helped me truly understand their unique technology platform and its proven benefits for growers," said Lay. "As the needs of the agriculture community continue to evolve, I believe Agricen is well positioned to be a market leader in delivering effective, efficient and sustainable plant health technologies, including their biostimulant products that I have personally used to help growers enhance their productivity and their profits."

In addition to his business roles, Lay is engaged in a number of community activities, including serving eight years as an elected member of the Normal, Illinois school district's Board of Education (including three years as president), as well as president of the McLean County Extension Foundation and president of the Illinois State Ag Alumni Board. He holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture business from Illinois State University.

Agricen is a plant health technology company delivering biochemical-based products that sustainably enhance plant health, nutrition and performance. Based in Frisco, Texas, Agricen helps growers meet the demands of modern agriculture by providing effective tools that increase nutrient availability and uptake, improve sustainability and optimize yield potential. Agricen's innovative products significantly increase fertilizer efficiency and improve plant performance and quality to help farmers get more out of their fertilizer programs. www.agricen.com

