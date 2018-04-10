Janet Levesque Joins Advanced Cyber Security Center Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advanced Cyber Security Center (ACSC) announced today that Janet Levesque is the newest member of the ACSC Board of Directors. Janet is a seasoned information technology and cyber security executive who brings more than 25 years of progressive leadership experience to the ACSC



Janet joined Mimecast this year as Senior Vice President of Systems, Risk and Security, with global oversight of the internal technology applications, security, infrastructure and risk teams. Most recently, she was the Chief Information Security Officer at RSA, the Security Division of Dell/EMC, where she led the enterprise information security, governance, risk and compliance programs. Prior to RSA, Janet established the information security and compliance program at Aspect Software and has held diverse roles in compliance, systems auditing as well as operational IT roles in a variety of industry verticals. She graduated from the University of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science and holds Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) and Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) 1993‐2003 designations.

The ACSC is a collaborative bringing together organizations to solve common cyber security problems across New England.

"Janet Levesque is a tremendous addition to the ACSC Board. She is a very talented cyber security executive committed to the importance of collaboration in cyber defense, which is the central ACSC mission," said William Guenther, Chairman of the ACSC.

"With her deep experience and commitment to the local security community Janet is a recognized leader who will be critical to helping guide the ACSC as we continue to evolve," said Michael Figueroa, Executive Director of the ACSC. "I greatly value Janet's counsel and look forward to working with her to extend the ACSC research and programming beyond threat sharing and towards building stronger community defenses."

"I am delighted and honored to be a part of the esteemed group of ACSC Board Members and look forward to making impactful contributions to this essential regional collaboration effort," said Janet Levesque. "It is my hope that the ACSC can be a model for collaboration not only regionally but nationally and even globally in the coming years. I am excited to be on that journey with the ACSC!"

About the Advanced Cyber Security Center

The Advanced Cyber Security Center (ACSC) is a non-profit and cross-sector regional collaborative that is focused on building a stronger community defense by harnessing the collective resources of its members to solve common cyber security problems. As a leading federally-registered regional Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO), the ACSC serves as a security community hub that encourages cross-sector collaboration, taps advanced technology solutions, and promotes effective practices to help organizations strengthen their own cyber defense. At the same time, the ACSC deepens the capacity of the broader cyber community by enabling organizations to collectively address common problems, reduce duplicative effort, and establish a new baseline for security across the New England regional community.